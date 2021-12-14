Royal Never Give Up welcome Bin, move Xiaohu back to mid lane

Camarii Flowers plays during a esports team practice at Mt. Pleasant Middle School in Mt. Pleasant, Tenn., on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.

One of China’s top League of Legends esports organizations, Royal Never Give Up, is looking to strengthen its arsenal ahead of the 2022 season, adding Chen “Bin” Ze-Bin to the roster as a top laner.

The move comes amid RNG’s recent announcement that Li “Xiaohu” Yuan-Hao will be moving back to the mid lane position after spending a year in the top lane.

The 19-year-old Bin most recently played for the rebranded Weibo Gaming, which was formerly known as Suning. Bin made his mark at the 2020 World Championship, during which he helped lift Suning to a finals appearance against DWG KIA.

Xiaohu, who has played for RNG since May 2015, earned his spot in the record books as the first player to win an international championship in two roles, but he appears to be most confident as a mid laner. During his five years as RNG’s mid laner, he won four LPL championships, two Mid-Season Invitational trophies (2021, 2018) and attended Worlds four times.

RNG parted ways with previous mid laner Cheng-Wei “Cryin” Yuan’s earlier in December when his contract with Royal Never Give Up expired, making him a free agent. The current RNG roster features Yan “Wei” Yang-Wei, Chen “GALA” Wei and Shi “Ming” Sen-Ming.

RNG won LPL Spring season in April and the Mid-Season Invitational in May and most recently finished 5-8th at the 2021 World Championship .

–Field Level Media