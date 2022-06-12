Ross Stripling pushes Blue Jays past Tigers 6-0

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Ross Stripling tossed six dominant innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. clubbed a two-run homer, and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays blanked the Detroit Tigers 6-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had two hits and drove in three runs for Toronto, which took two of three games in the weekend series. Cavan Biggio added two hits and an RBI.

Robbie Grossman’s third-inning single was the only hit allowed by Stripling (3-1), who didn’t issue a walk while recording four strikeouts. Yimi Garcia, Trent Thornton and Jordan Romano each tossed an inning of scoreless relief.

Detroit starter Tarik Skubal (5-3) matched his shortest outing of the season. Skubal, who went seven innings in each of his previous three starts, allowed four runs and seven hits while striking out five in four innings.

The Tigers were shut out for the third time in 10 games this month. They barely avoided a shutout in Friday’s series opener, scoring their lone run in the eighth inning.

The Blue Jays broke through in the fourth inning. Bo Bichette led off with a single and Guerrero then blasted a sinker 421 feet over the left-center field wall for his 14th homer of the season.

One out later, Teoscar Hernandez doubled and scored on Gurriel’s two-out double to center. After Gabriel Moreno drew a walk, Biggio hit a ground-rule double to right-center, knocking in Gurriel for a 4-0 advantage.

Detroit reliever Wily Peralta issued a pair of walks in the sixth but a double play prevented the Blue Jays from adding to their lead.

With the Tigers’ Jacob Barnes on the mound, Toronto tacked on two more runs in the eighth. Alejandro Kirk led off with a walk and Santiago Espinal hit a one-out ground-rule double to advance Kirk to third. Gurriel followed with a single to left, bringing in both runners for a 6-0 lead.

Detroit didn’t get its second and final hit of the game until Harold Castro’s one-out single in the eighth.

–Field Level Media