Rumor about Ronda Rousey’s WWE future furthers speculation on potential UFC return

A new rumor about Ronda Rousey’s future in WWE seemingly keeps the door open to recent speculation about a return to the UFC.

On Saturday night, WWE promoted their mid-year extravaganza known as Summerslam. The event featured many of the company’s top stars, including multi-time women’s champion Ronda Rousey. However, the former UFC bantamweight champion’s defeat to long-time pal Shayna Bazler may be her last match with the professional wrestling promotion.

Also Read: UFC tonight – Fight card, bettings odds, and watch times for Saturday’s UFC event

On Sunday, long-time pro wrestling insider Dave Meltzer explained why this weekend’s “MMA rules

bout could be the Olympic silver medalist’s last with WWE, possibly, ever.

Ronda Rousey expected to walk away from WWE after Summerslam 2023

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

“It may be the end, period. So the whole deal was that Ronda, you know this looked to be, ‘it’s my last match and Shayna is the one who got me into this so if I have to go out then I’m losing by submission.’ Because nobody was allowed to beat Ronda by submission, that was the key. So, she did it, with her best friend, and in theory, it’s great for Shayna if they follow up on it, so we’ll see.” – Dave Meltzer

Rousey has taken several long hiatus from the WWE before, including carrying and giving birth to her first child. However, Meltzer’s point that this could be her final match with the company and the various clues that add to that idea are interesting.

This rumor comes just a month after UFC fighter Chelsea Chandler claimed she had heard rumblings through the grapevine that the one-time Strikeforce bantamweight champ was looking to return to her former employer, and this time as a featherweight.

Ronda Rousey net worth: $14 million

“Rowdy” has not fought since her 2016 defeat to women’s MMA icon Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. The Brazilian handed Rousey a second straight knockout loss that came 13 months after she suffered her first-ever MMA defeat to Holly Holm at UFC 193.