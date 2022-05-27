Rockies-Nationals postponed, will play twin bill Saturday

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The second game of a four-game series between the host Washington Nationals and the Colorado Rockies Friday night was postponed due to inclement weather.

Instead, the clubs will play a split doubleheader Saturday at Nationals Park at 12:05 and 6:05 p.m. ET.

The Nationals were prepared to start right-hander Aaron Sanchez (3-3, 7.16 ERA) against Colorado lefty Austin Gomber (2-4, 4.11). Updated pitching plans for Saturday’s twin bill were not yet known.

Washington won the series opener 7-3 on Thursday.

It’s the third postponement of the season for the Rockies, who were rained out at Detroit on April 22 and had a snowstorm postpone last Friday’s home game against the New York Mets.

The Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers also saw their Friday night tilt in Detroit postponed due to weather.

–Field Level Media