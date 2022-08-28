Riley Leonard wins Duke quarterback competition

Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Riley Leonard will be the starting quarterback for Duke’s season opener against Temple on Friday in Durham, N.C.

First-year Blue Devils coach Mike Elko announced his decision Sunday, with Leonard beating out fellow sophomore Jordan Moore.

“After a very intense quarterback battle this fall, we have decided to go with Riley Leonard as our starting quarterback,” Elko said in a statement. “We are excited to see him lead our team this fall, and we also know that Jordan Moore will be an impact player for our offense in many roles as well.”

Leonard played in seven games (one start) in 2021, completing 37 of 62 passes for 381 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed 47 times for 173 yards and two scores.

Moore played in 10 games last season, completing 9 of 19 passes for 95 yards and one touchdown. He rushed 44 times for 221 yards and three TDs.

