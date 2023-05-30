Revs searching for answers vs. improved Atlanta United

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Revolution have answered a stingy start to the season by being downright generous over their last three matches.

After yielding eight goals during their last three outings (0-2-1), the Revolution seek to tighten up defensively on Wednesday when they visit Atlanta United.

New England (7-3-4, 25 points) yielded just nine goals during its first 11 MLS matches to go 7-1-3 before its recent cold stretch. A rough start didn’t help matters on Saturday as the Revolution conceded the match’s first two goals in 22 minutes before rallying for a 3-3 draw versus the Chicago Fire.

“To get a point on a night where we just made too many costly mistakes, we should feel fortunate to walk off the field (with the result) — although on the evening we played all right but just a couple of really lame plays on our part,” New England coach Bruce Arena said.

Bobby Wood scored his team-leading fourth goal and Carles Gil notched his club-high fifth assist after setting up Jozy Altidore’s tally in the 83rd minute to help the Revolution salvage a point.

Atlanta United (6-4-5, 23 points) have answered a four-match losing skid in all competitions with a 1-0-2 run in their last three MLS outings. The club recorded its second straight draw with a 1-1 deadlock versus Orlando City SC on Saturday.

Atlanta essentially stole a point on the road after second-half substitute Tyler Wolff scored in the 86th minute.

“I think he can bring intensity, relentless movement,” Atlanta United coach Gonzalo Pineda said of Wolff. “He has some edge to come back and defend, put some tackles, then with his quality, he can impact the final third. He’s someone that I believe is goal dangerous. He also has versatility to play in multiple positions which is very valuable.”

Veteran goalkeeper Brad Guzan made four saves in his return to the starting lineup after sustaining a torn MCL on April 8 against New York City FC.

