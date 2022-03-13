Revs’ Carles Gil on playing in snow: ‘This is not football’

Mar 12, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil (10) possesses the ball during the second half against Real Salt Lake at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Reigning MLS MVP Carles Gil didn’t hide his feelings after the New England Revolution dropped a 3-2 decision to visiting Real Salt Lake in snowy conditions on Saturday in Foxborough, Mass.

Heavy snow fell in the first half before windy conditions became more prevalent in the second.

New England saw a 2-0 lead evaporate after the bottom fell out in the second half. Real Salt Lake halved the deficit in the 78th minute, forged a tie in the 88th minute and pulled ahead in stoppage time.

Gil, the Revolution’s captain, wasn’t at a loss for words after the match.

“It’s impossible to play football today,” the 29-year-old Spaniard said in a live TV interview. “I cannot talk with my teammates, I cannot run, I cannot do anything. It’s impossible, this is not football. Stop the (expletive) game. We play tomorrow or any other day, I don’t care. This is not football, it’s impossible. Try to make long balls, the wind, it’s impossible. I don’t understand nothing.”

Revolution coach and sporting director Bruce Arena had a slightly different take on the matter.

“Games have been played in the snow, so I can’t argue that,” Arena said. “What do you take away from it? Probably you have to have better concentration at the end of the game and certainly on a day like today, there’s going to be mistakes made in the penalty area. And for us to have a combination of mistakes like that at the end of the game is inexcusable, but it certainly wasn’t a soccer game today. But, you know, both teams played under the same conditions, so give them credit.”

The loss was the first of the season for the Revolution (1-1-1, 4 points).

