Revolution, Whitecaps play to scoreless draw

New England goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic made six saves as the Revolution played to a 0-0 draw with the host Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS action Sunday night.

The Revolution (6-5-6, 24 points) extended their unbeaten streak to nine matches (4-0-5).

Cody Cropper made two saves for the Whitecaps (6-8-3, 21 points), who are 5-2-2 over their past nine matches.

Petrovic was playing his first match without Matt Turner looming over his shoulder. The veteran Turner bid farewell to the Revs last week as he’s headed to Arsenal of the English Premier League.

Both teams had quality chances early in the second half.

In the 52nd minute, Vancouver’s Leo Owusu tried to chip the ball into the upper right corner of the net from 20 yards out, but Petrovic made a leaping save.

A minute later, New England’s Dylan Borrero put a 20-yard shot off the crossbar.

Petrovic also made a strong save on Cristian Dajome in the 59th minute, knocking his shot from the top right of the 6-yard box out of bounds.

Petrovic made a diving save on an 18-yard shot by Brian White in the 84th and, a minute later, held his ground at the left post and used his upper body to deflect away Lucas Cavallini’s close-range attempt.

New England’s Gustavo Bou had two attempts blocked by defenders in the 87th minute and Carles Gil curled the second rebound just wide of the left post.

Bou also had an 18-yard blast go straight at Cropper in second-half stoppage time.

There were also opportunities in the first half.

New England’s best chance came on a free kick by Gil, the reigning league MVP, in the 25th minute. Gil just missed the upper right corner of the net with a curling, left-footed shot.

Vancouver’s Cristian Dajome had a 20-yard blast smothered by Petrovic in the 35th minute and the Whitecaps’ Marcus Godinho had a shot from just outside the top of the 6-yard box blocked by defender DeJuan Jones in first-half stoppage time.

Whitecaps forward Deiber Caicedo suffered a right knee injury early in the first half and was replaced by Dajome in the 20th minute.

