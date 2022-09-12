Revolution chase playoff spot in Houston

Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Considering their recent success against the Dynamo, a visit to Houston might be what the New England Revolution need to end their current road struggles.

The Revolution will look to avoid a third consecutive road defeat Tuesday night when they try to beat the Dynamo for the seventh time in eight tries since 2014.

Sitting in eighth place and three points behind Columbus for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, New England (9-10-11, 38 points) has little room for error down the stretch. The Revolution are amid a 1-3-2 stretch, and lost their second straight road contest, 2-1 at the New York Red Bulls on Saturday — in a match they led just before hour the mark.

The Revs have been the league’s worst team at finishing out games: They have dropped an MLS-high 29 points after leading this season. Their 3-7-5 road mark is the problem, considering they are a solid 6-3-6 at home.

“It’s really disappointing at this point in the season, where we’re trying to pick up as many points as possible and make the playoffs,” New England midfielder Matt Polster said.

Houston (8-16-6, 30 points) is already eliminated from the playoff race and mired in a 1-6-2 rut. Yet, the Dynamo have taken four points from their past two home matches following Saturday’s scoreless draw with Sporting Kansas City in their debut under interim coach Kenny Bundy.

It was the first time in 14 games that the Dynamo managed to shut out their opponent.

“We’re going to find solutions for what we want to do,” Bundy said. “That’s what we have to do for the next four games … We have to change the perception of what this team can be.”

Though these teams have not met since 2019, New England has won three in a row against the Dynamo and owns a 15-5 goal advantage during a 6-0-1 series stretch since falling 4-0 at Houston in March 2014.

Sebastian Ferreira leads Houston with 10 MLS goals but has scored just once in his past four games.

Meanwhile, New England’s Tommy McNamara has scored in back-to-back matches. He has three goals and four assists in his past eight MLS contests.

It’s uncertain if the Revs’ Dylan Borrero will be fit to play Tuesday. Meanwhile, teammate Carles Gil (six goals, 13 assists in MLS play this season) could return from paternity leave.

