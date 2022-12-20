Reports: Well-traveled QB JT Daniels commits to Rice

Credit: Bryon Houlgrave/The Register, Des Moines Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Quarterback JT Daniels is off to his fourth school, as he committed to Rice on Tuesday, ESPN and 247Sports reported.

The former five-star recruit began his college career at Southern California, playing for the Trojans in 2018 and 2019. He spent 2020 and 2021 at Georgia, then played for West Virginia this year. Daniels entered the transfer portal again earlier this month.

Daniels started the 2019 opener for USC but sustained a season-ending injury, tearing multiple ligaments in his right knee. He subsequently had two inconsistent seasons at Georgia, although he did post a 7-0 mark as a starter.

With Stetson Bennett returning as Georgia’s incumbent quarterback in 2022, Daniels moved on to West Virginia. Daniels made 10 starts for the Mountaineers but then was replaced by sophomore Garrett Greene.

Greene came off the bench to Daniels on Nov. 12 and guided the Mountaineers to a 23-20 victory over Oklahoma, and he stayed in the No. 1 role over the two remaining regular-season games.

During his lone season at West Virginia, Daniels produced a 61.2 percent completion rate, throwing for 2,107 yards and 13 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

In 31 career games between the three programs, Daniels has 6,947 passing yards with 45 TDs and 25 interceptions. He owns a 17-12 record as a starter.

Rice completed a 5-8 season with a 38-24 loss to Southern Miss on Saturday in the LendingTree Bowl at Mobile, Ala.

–Field Level Media