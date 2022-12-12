Reports: Twins signing C Christian Vazquez

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Two-time World Series-winning catcher Christian Vazquez has landed a three-year deal with the Minnesota Twins, multiple media outlets reported Monday night.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported the deal is worth $30 million.

Vazquez won his second World Series ring after getting traded by Boston to the Houston Astros at the deadline. Vazquez spent all eight previous seasons with the Red Sox. He was one of the few players remaining from Boston’s 2018 World Series roster at the time of the trade.

Vazquez, 32, batted a combined .274 with nine home runs and 52 RBIs in 119 games last season. He appeared in three World Series games against Philadelphia, batting .286 with an RBI.

Vazquez is a career .261 hitter, with 55 home runs and 276 RBIs.

–Field Level Media