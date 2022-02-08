Reports: Trevor Bauer will not face criminal charges

Jun 22, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (top) looks on from the dugout during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will not face criminal charges for sexual assault, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

The investigation into Bauer by Major League Baseball remains open. Commissioner Rob Manfred can still suspend Bauer.

“MLB’s investigation is ongoing and we will comment further at the appropriate time,” the league office said in a statement Tuesday.

Bauer last pitched for the Dodgers on June 28, before a San Diego woman said he assaulted her during consensual sex — triggering an investigation by both MLB and police in Pasadena, Calif., where Bauer lives and the alleged assault took place.

On Aug. 27, the Pasadena Police Department turned the case over to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to determine whether to press charges against the 30-year-old Bauer. He has denied all allegations.

The DA’s office ultimately decided against charges after reviewing electronic messages between Bauer and the accuser, in addition to the police investigation and transcripts from the restraining order proceedings in August, per the reports. In the end, the DA determined there was not enough evidence to prove that Bauer committed a crime, per the reports.

In August, a judge in Los Angeles County Superior Court denied the request for a permanent restraining order against Bauer. Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman made the ruling on the fourth day of the hearing. Bauer did not take the stand.

The woman previously was granted a temporary order of protection in late June after telling Pasadena police that Bauer choked her until she was unconscious and punched her during the course of two consensual sexual encounters.

The woman testified she did not agree to physical acts beyond sex but the judge said she failed to communicate to Bauer that they weren’t OK.

“When she set boundaries, (Bauer) respected them,” the judge said following closing arguments, per the Los Angeles Times.

Bauer was placed on administrative leave July 2, and his leave was extended nine times until the end of the season.

Bauer broke his silence on the matter, responding to several people on Twitter on Jan. 18.

“There are two people who know what happened. One is a habitual liar, proven to have misled the court. The other hasn’t spoken about it. NO ONE ELSE KNOWS WHAT HAPPENED. Certainly not you, and certainly not the media,” Bauer tweeted in one post.

Bauer, the 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner, signed a three-year, $102 million contract with the Dodgers last offseason. Before his leave, he was 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA in 17 starts for Los Angeles.

