Detroit Tigers reunite with Matthew Boyd on 1-year deal

The Tigers and Matthew Boyd have agreed on a one-year deal to bring the left-hander back to Detroit, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

The deal is worth $10 million and is pending a physical, per the reports.

Boyd, coming off elbow surgery, signed with the San Francisco Giants ahead of last season but was traded to Seattle at the trade deadline. He went 2-0 with 1.35 ERA in 10 relief appearances with the Mariners.

Boyd, 31, spent parts of seven seasons with the Tigers from 2015-21, going 37-60 with a 4.87 ERA in 147 appearances (143 starts). The Tigers plan to put Boyd back in the starting rotation next season.

Overall, he’s 39-62 with a 4.90 ERA in 159 games (145 starts).

