Reports: Spurs to acquire Goran Dragic from Raptors

Nov 13, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Goran Dragic (1) battles for the ball with Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs are acquiring guard Goran Dragic and a protected 2022 first-round pick from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for forwards Thaddeus Young and Drew Eubanks as well as a 2022 second-round selection, multiple media outlets reported on Thursday.

The report came a few hours ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

ESPN reported the Spurs are expected to negotiate a contract buyout with Dragic.

The Raptors acquired Dragic along with forward Precious Achiuwa in a sign-and-trade deal that sent Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat on Aug. 6.

Dragic, 35, played in five games before stepping away from the team due to personal reasons in late November. He has not played since Nov. 13. He has averaged 8.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in his limited time with the club.

Young, 33, is contributing 6.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 26 games (one start) this season.

Eubanks, 25, is averaging 4.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in 49 games (nine starts) this season.

