New Orleans Saints bring back linebacker Kiko Alonso on 1-year deal

Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Inside linebacker Kiko Alonso, who missed the past two NFL seasons due to injury, will attempt a comeback with the New Orleans Saints.

Alonso signed a one-year deal with the Saints, where he spent the 2019 season, multiple reports said Thursday.

Alonso tore his right ACL on Jan. 6, 2020, in a NFC wild-card game between the Saints and Minnesota Vikings. It was the third torn ACL of his playing career.

New Orleans traded Alonso to the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, but he never suited up for them as he wasn’t healthy enough to be activated from the physically unable to perform list.

Alonso, who will turn 32 on Aug. 14, saw action in 13 games for the Saints (four starts) in 2019, recording 31 tackles and one pass breakup.

He finished runner-up for Defensive Rookie of the Year back in 2013 with the Buffalo Bills, but missed the 2014 campaign with an ACL tear in his left knee and was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in a deal that brought LeSean McCoy to Buffalo.

In 86 career games (67 starts) with Buffalo, Philadelphia, the Miami Dolphins (2016-18) and New Orleans, Alonso has 588 tackles, 10 interceptions, seven forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and three sacks.

–Field Level Media