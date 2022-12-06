Reports: RHP Tommy Kahnle returning to Yankees

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Right-handed reliever Tommy Kahnle is returning to the New York Yankees on a two-year, $11.5 million deal, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

Kahnle, an upstate New York native, was picked by the Yankees in the fifth round of the 2010 MLB Draft, then selected by Colorado in the Rule V draft in 2013. The Yankees re-acquired him in a 2017 trade.

The 33-year-old has pitched for the Rockies (2014-15), Chicago White Sox (2016-17), Yankees (2017-20) and Los Angeles Dodgers (2022). He missed the 2021 season and much of 2022 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery.

Kahnle appeared in 13 games for the Dodgers in 2022, picking up one save and posting a 2.84 ERA in 12 2/3 innings. He pitched in three games in the National League Division Series, throwing two innings and giving up three earned runs. The San Diego Padres scored all of those runs in the seventh inning of Game 4 as they came back from a 3-0 deficit to take the series 3-1 over the favored Dodgers.

In his career, Kahnle has made 298 relief appearances, throwing 290 1/3 innings and tallying 358 strikeouts. He has a 9-9 record with five saves and a 3.78 ERA.

–Field Level Media