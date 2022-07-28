Boston Red Sox sign utility man Danny Santana

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox are signing free agent utility player Danny Santana to a minor league contract, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

Santana, 31, was suspended by Major League Baseball for the first 80 games this season for violating the policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Santana played in 38 games for the Red Sox last season, batting .181 with five home runs and 14 RBIs, starting games at first base, designated hitter, left field and center field.

He is a career .255/.296/.413 hitter with 47 homers, 202 RBIs and 75 stolen bases in 547 games for the Minnesota Twins (2014-17), Atlanta Braves (2017-18), Texas Rangers (2019-20) and Red Sox.

–Field Level Media