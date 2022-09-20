Reports: Ravens to host Jason Pierre-Paul

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul was part of a workout hosted by the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, per multiple reports.

Pierre-Paul, 33, is an unrestricted free agent and met with the team separately on Tuesday, per reports.

A first-round pick in 2010, Pierre-Paul is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and has played for the New York Giants (2010-17) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2018-21), recording 91.5 career sacks.

The Buccaneers did not move to bring Pierre-Paul back at the end of the 2021 season. He posted 2.5 sacks in 12 games.

Described by former Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians as “an absolute freak of nature,” Pierre-Paul could play outside linebacker or defensive end in a 3-4 defense because of his size and athletic ability.

In Baltimore, Pierre-Paul would help offset the loss of defensive end Steven Means, who is out for the season with a ruptured Achilles. Means was injured Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly had interest in Pierre-Paul following the season-ending knee injury to defensive end Derek Barnett.

–Field Level Media