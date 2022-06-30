Lu Dort remains with Thunder on five-year, $87.5M deal

Credit: CHRIS LANDSBERGER/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Oklahoma City Thunder and guard Lu Dort agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million deal on Thursday, according to reports.

The club declined to pick up Dort’s $1.93 million option earlier this week, which helped set the stage for a richer extension.

Dort, 23, is one of the building blocks of a young roster that includes standout guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and rookie big man Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2022 draft.

Dort averaged a career-best 17.2 points in 51 games this season, his third in the league. He also averaged 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Overall, Dort has averages of 13.3 points and 3.5 rebounds in 139 games (131 starts) over three seasons.

Dort began his tenure with Oklahoma City as undrafted player out of Arizona State.

–Field Level Media