Reports: Giants’ Carlos Correa deal hits medical snag

The San Francisco Giants postponed a scheduled news conference to introduce shortstop Carlos Correa on Tuesday after questions surrounding his physical, according to multiple reports.

The San Francisco Chronicle first pinpointed the medical issue but said national media reports of a back issue were erroneous, citing sources close to the team and Correa.

Correa experienced discomfort in his back while playing for the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins.

After missing out on Aaron Judge in free agency, San Francisco signed Correa to what was reportedly a 13-year, $350 million contract. The deal, which would mark the fourth-highest financial commitment to an MLB player, was pending a physical.

The Twins reportedly offered Correa a 10-year deal worth $280 million before he made his decision. He spent 2022 with Minnesota and batted .291 with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs.

Correa was a two-time All-Star with the Astros and won the 2017 World Series with them. He is a career .279 hitter with 155 home runs and 553 RBIs across 888 games since 2015.

