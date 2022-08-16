Reports: Earthquakes to hire Luchi Gonzalez as next coach

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose Earthquakes are planning to hire U.S. men’s national team assistant coach Luchi Gonzalez as the club’s next head coach, MLSsoccer.com and The Athletic reported Tuesday.

Gonzalez previously coached FC Dallas from 2019 to 2021, when he was fired midseason. His teams went 28-29-25 in those two-plus regular seasons.

He has since served as an assistant on Gregg Berhalter’s staff with the national team, and reports said he will remain in that role through the World Cup in Qatar this November and December before joining San Jose.

Gonzalez also played for the Earthquakes for a short time. They selected him sixth overall in the 2002 MLS SuperDraft as a forward coming out of SMU, but he saw action in just eight games with them as a rookie and was traded after the season.

The Quakes (5-11-9, 24 points) sit in 13th place in the 14-team Western Conference, well out of the playoff race. They fired coach Matias Almeyda in April, and Alex Covelo has served as the interim coach since.

ESPN reported last month that USMNT great Landon Donovan was one of several finalists for San Jose’s job.

–Field Level Media