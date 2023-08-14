Reports: Cowboys G Zack Martin reaches deal, ends holdout

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

All-Pro guard Zack Martin ended his holdout Monday after reaching a new deal with the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports.

The reworked contract will pay him more than $18 million in each of the next two years, fully guaranteed, per the reports.

That’s an extra $8.5 million for Martin, who had been slated to earn $13.5 million in 2023 and $14 million in 2024.

Martin, 32, has been a holdout for training camp in Oxnard, Calif., while seeking additional compensation.

The six-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowl selection is going into his 10th season with the Cowboys, who drafted him in the first round (16th overall) in 2014.

Martin has started 137 regular season games and eight postseason games for Dallas.

–Field Level Media