Reports: Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs on crutches after practice

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs sustained an apparent knee injury during a 1-on-1 portion of practice on Thursday and was spotted on crutches after the session, multiple media outlets reported.

Diggs was set to undergo an MRI, per The Dallas Morning News.

“I’m not gonna speculate, way too early,” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said. “I saw him leaving the field. Prayers and hoping for the best, simple as that.”

Signed to a five-year, $97 million contract extension this summer, Diggs has recorded four tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in two games this season.

Diggs, 25, led the NFL with 11 interceptions in 2021. The two-time Pro Bowl selection has 18 picks — including two returned for touchdowns — to go along with 173 tackles in 47 career games (46 starts) since being selected by Dallas in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media