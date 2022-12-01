Milwaukee Bucks’ Khris Middleton is set to return Friday

Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton is set to make his season debut Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN reported Thursday.

Middleton underwent wrist surgery in July to repair torn ligaments he suffered in the first round of the NBA playoffs. He has not played since April 20.

The Bucks are off to a 15-5 start without Middleton, good for second in the Eastern Conference behind the Boston Celtics.

Middleton, 31, earned his third All-Star appearance in 2021-22 after averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

He was injured in Game 2 of Milwaukee’s playoff series against the Chicago Bulls. He would not play again and the Bucks fells to the Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Middleton has a career scoring average of 17.1 points per game.

