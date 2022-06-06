Reports: Avs’ Nazem Kadri has thumb surgery, return not ruled out

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri had surgery on his thumb on Monday, multiple reports said.

Kadri was injured 66 seconds into Game 3 of the Western Conference finals when Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane hit him from behind and into the boards. Kane was suspended for one game and will sit out Monday’s Game 4, with the Avs already ahead 3-0 in the series.

Reports said Kadri was not officially ruled out for the remainder of the playoffs, leaving open the possibility he can return to the ice during the Stanley Cup Final.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar previously said Kadri would miss the rest of the Oilers series, “if not longer.”

Kadri has six goals and eight assists over Colorado’s first 13 games of the playoffs, including a hat trick in Game 4 of the second-round series against the St. Louis Blues.

In 71 games in the regular season, Kadri tallied career highs with 87 points and 59 assists along with 28 goals.

–Field Level Media