49ers excuse QB Jimmy Garoppolo from minicamp

The San Francisco 49ers excused quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from this week’s mandatory minicamp, multiple outlets reported Monday.

Garoppolo, 30, is recovering from surgery in March on his right shoulder.

The team is said to be waiting for him to receive a clean bill of health before potentially trading him, with second-year quarterback Trey Lance expected to be the 2022 starter.

Garoppolo has been absent from voluntary organized team activities, but could have been fined for not attending the mandatory full-squad minicamp.

Garoppolo carries a $26.95 million cap hit for 2022, the final season of a five-year, $137.5 million deal he signed with San Francisco in February 2018.

He went 9-6 as the starter last season, completing 68.3 percent of his passes for 3,810 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was 1-1 as a starter. The 22-year-old passed for 603 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions and rushed for 168 yards and one score in six appearances.

