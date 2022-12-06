Report: WVU QB JT Daniels enters transfer portal

Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels is entering the transfer portal and could be headed to his fourth school, ESPN reported Tuesday.

He started 10 games for the Mountaineers this season before being benched in favor of sophomore Garrett Greene.

A five-star prospect in the Class of 2018, Daniels started his career at Southern California, then moved on to Georgia and, finally, West Virginia.

He started the season opener in 2019 for the Trojans and sustained a season-ending injury, tearing multiple ligaments in his right knee. He transferred to Georgia in 2020 and spent two up-and-down seasons with the Bulldogs, despite a 7-0 mark as a starter.

With Stetson Bennett returning as Georgia’s incumbent starter in 2022, Daniels transferred to West Virginia.

Greene replaced Daniels on Nov. 12 against Oklahoma and led the Mountaineers to a 23-20 win.

In his one season at West Virginia, Daniels completed 61.2 percent of his passes for 2,107 yards with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

In 31 career games between the three programs, Daniels has thrown for 6,947 yards with 45 TDs and 25 interceptions.

Daniels, 22, has one year of eligibility remaining but could have a second if he is granted a medical redshirt for 2019, ESPN reported.

–Field Level Media