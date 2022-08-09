Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson (hand) out 4-6 weeks

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Currently serving a two-game suspension, Chicago White Sox star shortstop Tim Anderson will be out even longer after he was diagnosed with a torn ligament in his left hand, Bally Sports reported Tuesday.

Anderson is expected to miss 4-6 weeks after he injured his hand on a swing during his last at-bat Saturday in a game against the Texas Rangers.

Anderson sat out Sunday’s game at Texas, the first in a two-game suspension for bumping an umpire last month. He was expected to finish the suspension during Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader at Kansas City.

Anderson, 29, is batting .301 with six home runs and 25 RBIs in 79 games this season. He was named an All-Star for the second time.

In seven seasons in Chicago, Anderson is batting .288 with a .759 OPS and has 97 home runs with 313 RBIs in 772 games.

Expected to contend as a top team in the American League, the White Sox opened play Tuesday 55-53 and two games behind the first-place Minnesota Twins in the American League Central. If Anderson misses six weeks, he will return with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

–Field Level Media