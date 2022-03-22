Report: Vikings re-signing backup QB Sean Mannion

Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings are re-signing backup quarterback Sean Mannion to a one-year deal, NFL Media reported Tuesday.

Mannion, who turns 30 next month, has been with Minnesota since 2019. He made one start last season, passing for 189 yards and a touchdown in a 37-10 loss at Green Bay in Week 17.

A third-round pick of the then-St. Louis Rams in 2015, Mannion has passed for 573 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in 14 games (three starts, 0-3 record) with the Rams (2015-18) and Vikings.

With starter Kirk Cousins signing a contract extension earlier this month, the Vikings’ 2022 quarterback room will look the same as last season. Kellen Mond, a third-round pick in 2021, and 2020 seventh-rounder Nate Stanley are also on the depth chart.

