Published June 28, 2022

Minnesota Timberwolves extend Taurean Prince for two years

Forward Taurean Prince will stay with the Minnesota Timberwolves on a two-year, $16 million contract extension, ESPN reported Tuesday.

In 2021-22, his first season with the Timberwolves, Prince averaged 7.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game over 69 games (eight starts).

The former 12th overall draft pick in 2016 previously spent stints with the Atlanta Hawks (2016-19), Brooklyn Nets (2019-21) and Cleveland Cavaliers (2021). He was traded to Minnesota last August as part of the deal that sent Ricky Rubio to Cleveland.

Prince, 28, has career averages of 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assist per game in 370 appearances (218 starts).

–Field Level Media

