Report: Texans consider IR for CB Derek Stingley (hamstring)

Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. could be headed to injured reserve with a hamstring injury he suffered during practice Wednesday, Houston’s KPRC 2 reported Thursday.

Stingley could miss “several games” following the results of an MRI exam, per the report. An IR stint would remove him from the roster for at least four games.

Stingley has made nine tackles and allowed four catches for 37 yards and no touchdowns on six targets this season.

He was not listed on the Texans’ initial injury report Wednesday.

The 2022 first-round pick (third overall) made nine starts as a rookie and posted 43 tackles, one interception and one sack without giving up a touchdown. He sustained a season-ending leg injury in Week 10.

On Thursday, Houston signed defensive end Derek Rivers to the active roster from the practice squad and signed cornerback De’Angelo Ross to the practice squad.

–Field Level Media