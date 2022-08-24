Report: Tacko Fall signing one-year deal to play in China

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Center Tacko Fall is signing a one-year deal with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association, The Athletic reported Wednesday.

Financial details of the contract were not released.

Fall, 26, played three seasons in the NBA, spending time with the Boston Celtics (2019-21) and Cleveland Cavaliers (2021-22). He averaged 2.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and shot 67.3 percent from the field across 37 career games (one start).

Before opting to head overseas, Fall played for the Utah Jazz in the NBA Summer League this year. He averaged 10 points and 12 rebounds in two games.

At 7-foot-6, Fall is tied with Yao Ming, Shawn Bradley and Slavko Vranes as the third-tallest player in league history. Manute Bol and Gheorghe Muresan were 7-foot-7.

