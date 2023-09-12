Report: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson out a ‘few weeks’

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without wide receiver Diontae Johnson for a “few weeks” following a hamstring injury he sustained in the season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Johnson, the top option for quarterback Kenny Pickett, suffered the injury in the second half. He had three catches for 48 yards.

The 27-year-old Johnson, in his fifth season with the Steelers, was a Pro Bowl selection in 2021 after making 107 receptions for 1,161 yards with eight touchdowns in 16 games (14 starts). Last season, he started all 17 games and caught 86 passes for 882 yards but didn’t score.

He has 3,694 yards and 20 touchdowns in 65 career games (57 starts).

George Pickens, Calvin Austin and Allen Robinson likely will be the primary receivers in Johnson’s absence.

Also Sunday, the Steelers lost standout defensive lineman Cam Heyward for multiple weeks due to a groin injury.

Pittsburgh will host AFC North division rival Cleveland (1-0) on Monday.

–Field Level Media