Shortstop Carlos Correa, Giants agree to 13-year, $350 million deal

Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a 13-year, $350 million deal, ESPN reported Tuesday night.

It is the largest contract ever for a shortstop.

Correa, 28, spent last season with Minnesota after seven years with the Houston Astros. He hit .291 with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs in 136 games for the Twins.

In his eight major league seasons, Correa has been named an All-Star twice, won a World Series with Houston in 2017 and was named American League Rookie of the Year in 2015, when he slugged 22 home runs and added 68 RBIs to go along with a .279 batting average.

Correa is a career .279 hitter through 888 games with 155 homers, 553 RBIs and 933 hits.

It’s been an active offseason for the Giants, who have also signed pitchers Ross Stripling and Sean Manaea along with outfielder Mitch Haniger.

