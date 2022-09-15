Seahawks safety Jamal Adams to have season-ending surgery

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his torn left quad tendon, NFL Network reported on Thursday.

Per the report, Adams is debating about the timing of the surgery as well as the identity of the surgeon.

Adams limped off the field in the second quarter of Seattle’s 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Monday night and spent time in the medical tent before being carted to the locker room. The three-time Pro Bowl selection made three tackles and broke up a pass prior to his departure.

Josh Jones took over at safety for the Seahawks (1-0), who visit the San Francisco 49ers (0-1) on Sunday.

After three seasons with the New York Jets, Adams began his second campaign with the Seahawks. Seattle sent the Jets four first-round picks to acquire Adams in 2020. They signed him to a four-year, $70.58 million extension in August 2021.

Adams, 26, recorded 446 tackles, 21.5 sacks, four interceptions and seven forced fumbles in 71 career games with the Jets and Seahawks.

–Field Level Media