Saints guard Andrus Peat (pec strain) week-to-week

New Orleans Saints guard Andrus Peat is considered week-to-week with a pectoral strain, NFL Network reported on Wednesday.

The report calls into question Peat’s availability for New Orleans’ road game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday in Glendale, Ariz.

Peat, 28, sustained the injury in the Saints’ 30-26 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. He was listed as a non-participant in practice on both Monday and Tuesday.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Peat has started 84 of the 89 games in which he has played since being taken by the Saints with the 13th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Rookie Lewis Kidd, 25, would be in line for his first start of his NFL career should Peat sit out on Thursday.

