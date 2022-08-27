New Orleans Saints first-round tackle Trevor Penning (toe) to get MRI

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints rookie offensive tackle Trevor Penning has a “bad case of turf toe,” NFL Network reported Saturday.

The first-round draft pick (19th overall) will have an MRI to determine the extent of the damage and a timeline for his return.

Penning, 23, sustained the injury during the opening drive of a 27-10 preseason win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday night.

It has been an eventful offseason for the 6-foor-7, 321-pound lineman, who was booted from practice on Aug. 3 after a third straight day of fighting.

Drafted out of Northern Iowa, Penning entered training camp as the backup to starting left tackle James Hurst. Hurst has been out of practice since mid-August due to a foot injury.

New Orleans opens the season at Atlanta on Sept. 11.

–Field Level Media