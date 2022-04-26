Saint Peter’s defensive star KC Ndefo enters transfer portal

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Saint Peter’s forward KC Ndefo entered the transfer portal, Stadium reported Tuesday night.

Ndefo was one of the key cogs in the Peacocks’ historic run to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight as a No. 15 seed in March.

He told NJ Advance Media last week he plans to additionally declare for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

He ranked 11th in Division I with 2.8 blocks per game and also averaged 10.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 34 games (all starts) in 2021-22, his fourth year with Saint Peter’s.

That included 9.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.5 blocks per contest over four tournament games as Saint Peter’s upset No. 2 seed Kentucky, No. 7 Murray State and No. 3 Purdue before falling to No. 8 North Carolina.

Ndefo tested the transfer waters before the 2021-22 season but returned to Saint Peter’s. Texas Tech, Missouri and BYU were among the schools to show interest in Ndefo at the time.

Saint Peter’s will be rebuilding after its improbable tournament run. Coach Shaheen Holloway departed to take the same job at his alma mater, Seton Hall, and former Wagner coach Bashir Mason was hired to replace him. Guards Daryl Banks III, Matthew Lee and Doug Edert transferred to St. Bonaventure, Missouri State and Bryant, respectively.

–Field Level Media