Report: Reinstated Tyreke Evans to meet with Bucks

Nov 27, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyreke Evans (12) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Recently reinstated guard Tyreke Evans will visit Milwaukee in the coming days for a workout with the Bucks, The Athletic reported Saturday.

The former NBA Rookie of the Year was reinstated by the NBA and the players association on Feb. 14, nearly three years after he was disqualified for a drug violation.

Evans, now 32, was banned on May 17, 2019, after testing positive for a forbidden substance under the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.

He is a free agent and eligible to sign with any team.

Evans, the fourth overall draft pick by the Sacramento Kings in 2009, won the 2010 Rookie of the Year award and played 594 games (426 starts) for four teams spanning 10 seasons. He was playing for the Indiana Pacers at the time of his dismissal.

He holds career averages of 15.7 points, 4.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. He has suited up for the Kings (2009-13, 2017), New Orleans Pelicans (2013-17), Memphis Grizzlies (2017-18) and Pacers (2018-19).

