Running back Jerick McKinnon returning to Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are re-signing running back Jerick McKinnon to a one-year deal, ESPN reported Monday.

McKinnon, 30, contributed 169 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in 13 games with the Chiefs in 2021.

He has rushed for 2,299 yards and 12 TDs, and caught 188 passes for 1,344 yards and seven scores in 87 games (18 starts) with the Minnesota Vikings (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers (2020) and Chiefs.

The Chiefs have running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Ronald Jones II ahead of McKinnon on the depth chart.

