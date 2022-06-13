fbpx
Published June 13, 2022

Running back Jerick McKinnon returning to Chiefs

Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) runs the ball during the first half of the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
The Kansas City Chiefs are re-signing running back Jerick McKinnon to a one-year deal, ESPN reported Monday.

McKinnon, 30, contributed 169 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in 13 games with the Chiefs in 2021.

He has rushed for 2,299 yards and 12 TDs, and caught 188 passes for 1,344 yards and seven scores in 87 games (18 starts) with the Minnesota Vikings (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers (2020) and Chiefs.

The Chiefs have running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Ronald Jones II ahead of McKinnon on the depth chart.

–Field Level Media

