Report: Rays reach three-year, $40M deal with RHP Zach Eflin

The Tampa Bay Rays agreed to a three-year, $40 million deal with right-hander Zach Eflin on Thursday, multiple reports said.

The Rays haven’t confirmed the deal, which is pending Eflin’s physical.

Eflin, 28, became a free agent after spending the past seven seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies. He turned down a $15 million mutual option and received a $150,000 buyout after the 2022 season.

Eflin was 3-5 with a 4.04 ERA in 20 appearances (13 starts) in 2022, missing more than two months with a right knee injury.

Eflin made four relief appearances in the World Series against the Houston Astros and pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings. The Astros beat the Phillies in six games.

He also pitched two scoreless innings in two appearances against the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series.

Eflin has a 36-45 record with three shutouts and a 4.49 ERA in 127 career appearances (115 starts). He has served up 103 homers in 659 1/3 innings.

