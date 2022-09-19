Baltimore Ravens defensive end Steven Means tore Achilles

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Steven Means is believed to have torn his Achilles in Sunday’s game, NFL Network reported Monday.

Means, 32, is having an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis, per the report. He would miss the rest of the season.

He was carted off with what the team called an ankle injury in the second quarter of Baltimore’s stunning loss to the Miami Dolphins. Means played just one snap after playing 37 in the Ravens’ Week 1 game.

Means was in his second game back in Baltimore after spending the last three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. He also played a game with the Ravens in 2014.

Means has 108 tackles and six sacks in 66 career games (29 starts) with four teams overall.

–Field Level Media