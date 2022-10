Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors have picked up the fourth-year option on backup point guard Malachi Flynn, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Flynn, 24, is entering his third season with the Raptors after being selected No. 29 overall in the 2020 draft.

He’s averaging 6.0 points and 16.1 minutes in 91 games (19 starts) over two seasons backing up Fred VanVleet in Toronto.

The Raptors open their season Wednesday night at home vs. Cleveland.

