Report: Raiders signing DB Nickell Robey-Coleman

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman to help bolster their banged-up secondary, Pro Football Network reported Monday.

The Raiders lost cornerback Anthony Averett to a thumb injury in the first half and safety Tre’von Moehrig to a hip injury in the third quarter of their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Neither player returned to the game.

Robey-Coleman, 30, appeared in one game for the Detroit Lions in 2021 before landing on injured reserve.

Robey-Coleman has collected 338 tackles, six interceptions and five sacks in 127 career games (30 starts) with the Buffalo Bills (2013-16), Los Angeles Rams (2017-19), Philadelphia Eagles (2020) and Lions. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of USC in 2013.

Robey-Coleman likely is best known for his role in the controversial hit to New Orleans wide receiver Tommylee Lewis late in regulation of the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. He was not whistled for a penalty, however.

