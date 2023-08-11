Report: Raiders sign RB Damien Williams

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders added to their running back depth by signing Damien Williams, his agent announced Friday.

Terms of the deal for Williams were not disclosed. He adds a veteran presence as the team adjusts to the absence of Josh Jacobs (holdout). Fellow running backs Zamir White and Ameer Abdullah are also on the Raiders’ roster.

Williams, 31, played in just one game last season with the Atlanta Falcons, carrying the ball twice for two yards before sustaining a rib injury. He spent most of his time on injured reserve before being released by the Falcons in December.

Williams had a big postseason for the Kansas City Chiefs following the 2019 campaign by rushing for 196 yards and four touchdowns and catching 11 passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns in three games. He stood out in Super Bowl LIV with 104 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries and four receptions for 29 yards and another score as the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers.

Williams has rushed for 1,397 yards and 14 touchdowns and caught 154 passes for 1,209 yards and 11 scores in 98 games (16 starts) for the Miami Dolphins (2014-17), Chiefs (2018-19), Chicago Bears (2021) and Falcons (2022).

–Field Level Media