Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell skipping Citrus Bowl to prep for NFL Draft

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell will announce Thursday that he is skipping the Citrus Bowl to prepare for the NFL draft, ESPN reported.

The 6-foot-3 senior completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 3,490 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 12 games this season, leading the Boilermakers to the Big Ten West division title.

O’Connell leaves West Lafayette, Ind., ranked fifth in school history in touchdown passes (65) and sixth in passing yards (9,219).

O’Connell spent time away from the team late last month following the death of his older brother, Sean.

Austin Burton likely would start under center when the Boilermakers (8-5) face LSU (9-4) on Jan. 2 in Orlando.

Burton completed 24 of 32 passes for 199 yards with three TDs and one interception in four games this season.

