Packers claim wide receiver Travis Fulgham off waivers

The Green Bay Packers claimed wide receiver Travis Fulgham off waivers Wednesday, one day after he was let go by the Denver Broncos, ESPN reported.

Fulgham was a surprise performer for the receiver-needy Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 and wound up playing 13 games with eight starts. He caught 38 passes for a team-high 539 yards and four touchdowns, including a career-best 10-catch, 152-yard outing against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But he barely saw the field with the Broncos last year, playing two offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps in one game.

The Packers are trying to bolster a receiver corps after the loss of Davante Adams and in the same week quarterback Aaron Rodgers publicly criticized his younger wideouts for their recent training-camp performances.

–Field Level Media