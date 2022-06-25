Report: No. 2-ranked amateur turns pro to join LIV Golf

Credit: Rob Schumacher / USA TODAY NETWORK

Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra, the No. 2-ranked amateur in the world, is turning pro to join the LIV Golf Series, reports the Spanish newspaper Marca.

Chacarra, 22, is signing a three-year contract worth between $8 million and $15 million and will make his debut with the PGA Tour’s rival circuit next week just outside Portland, Ore., per the report.

“This contract gives me peace of mind and ensures the future of my family,” he told the newspaper, according to a translation by SI.com.

Chacarra earned first-team All-American honors in each of the past two seasons at Oklahoma State.

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series played its inaugural event earlier this month outside London. The tournament at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club (June 30-July 2) in North Plains, Ore., will be the first LIV event in the United States.

Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and several other former PGA Tour players have joined the new tour.

