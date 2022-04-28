Report: Nashville SC D Walker Zimmerman to become DP

Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman, who is expected to play a key role with the United States Men’s National Team at the World Cup later this year, agreed to a new designated-player contract with his MLS team, FOX Sports reported.

Zimmerman, 28, is in his third season with Nashville SC after also playing for Los Angeles FC and FC Dallas. His new DP status would make him eligible for a salary over $1.6 million per season. It also makes him the fourth USMNT-eligible player on a DP contract in MLS, along with Jesus Ferreira, Darlington Nagbe and Gyasi Zardes.

Zimmerman made $925,000 in base salary and $981,050 overall in 2021, according to the MLS Players Assocation salary database.

The Atlanta-area native has played 28 games with the USMNT, scoring three goals. He has a goal in eight games with Nashville this season and has 19 goals with six assists in 195 career MLS games (173 starts), going back to 2013.

Nashville SC traded for Zimmerman in advance of their inaugural season in 2020 and he has won the MLS Defender of the Year award in each of the club’s first two seasons. He scored the club’s first ever goal Feb. 29, 2020, against Atlanta United.

–Field Level Media