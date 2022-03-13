Report: Mets get RHP reliever Adam Ottavino on 1-year deal

Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Adam Ottavino (0) throws the ball in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets are in agreement on a one-year deal with right-handed relief pitcher Adam Ottavino, the New York Post reported Sunday.

The deal, pending a physical, is worth $4 million plus another $1 million in bonuses, per the report.

The news came a day after the Mets acquired starting pitcher Chris Bassitt from Oakland.

Ottavino, 36, went 7-3 with a 4.21 ERA in 69 appearances in 2021 with the Boston Red Sox. He’s 32-31 with 30 career saves in 11 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, Colorado Rockies, New York Yankees and Red Sox.

–Field Level Media